Comparing of Phreesia Inc. (PHR) and Its Competitors

As Healthcare Information Services company, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Phreesia Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Phreesia Inc. has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Phreesia Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phreesia Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|10.06%
|7.60%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Phreesia Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phreesia Inc.
|N/A
|1,013
|0.00
|Industry Average
|35.73M
|542.93M
|103.53
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Phreesia Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phreesia Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.40
|3.00
|2.75
As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 60.38%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Phreesia Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phreesia Inc.
|9.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.97%
|Industry Average
|3.60%
|9.04%
|14.70%
|22.21%
|24.61%
|27.52%
For the past year Phreesia Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
Phreesia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Phreesia Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Phreesia Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phreesia Inc.
Dividends
Phreesia Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Phreesia Inc.’s rivals beat Phreesia Inc.
