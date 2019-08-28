Comparing of Phreesia Inc. (PHR) and Its Competitors

As Healthcare Information Services company, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phreesia Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Phreesia Inc. has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Phreesia Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Phreesia Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia Inc. N/A 1,013 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Phreesia Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 3.00 2.75

As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 60.38%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Phreesia Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phreesia Inc. 9.32% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8.97% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Phreesia Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Phreesia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Phreesia Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Phreesia Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phreesia Inc.

Dividends

Phreesia Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Phreesia Inc.’s rivals beat Phreesia Inc.