Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.00 N/A -1.80 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.05 beta. In other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.