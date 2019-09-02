Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.99 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 143.49% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.