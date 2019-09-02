Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|106.24
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|28.99
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Risk & Volatility
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 143.49% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
