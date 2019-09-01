Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Since Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|106.24
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.17
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 171.36% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
