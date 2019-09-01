Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Since Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.17 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 171.36% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.