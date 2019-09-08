Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 99.7% respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Loxo Oncology Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.