Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|112.27
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 3.72% respectively. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.
Summary
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
