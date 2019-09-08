Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 3.72% respectively. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.