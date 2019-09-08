Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 332.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.