Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.64 N/A -1.01 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1634.03 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand, has 2.67 beta which makes it 167.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 118.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 23.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.