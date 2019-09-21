Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.