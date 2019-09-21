Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|108.07
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and BeyondSpring Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.