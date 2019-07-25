Comparing of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.94 N/A -1.80 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 1,100.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 23.9%. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.