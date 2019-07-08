Comparing of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) and Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Both Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) and Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners LP 50 5.67 N/A 4.10 12.14 Sunoco LP 30 0.16 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phillips 66 Partners LP and Sunoco LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phillips 66 Partners LP and Sunoco LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.00% 17.4% 9.1% Sunoco LP 0.00% 0.9% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sunoco LP is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phillips 66 Partners LP. Its rival Sunoco LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Sunoco LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Phillips 66 Partners LP and Sunoco LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners LP 0 4 2 2.33 Sunoco LP 1 1 1 2.33

Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $55.8. Sunoco LP on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 consensus price target and a -2.75% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Phillips 66 Partners LP is looking more favorable than Sunoco LP, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phillips 66 Partners LP and Sunoco LP are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 37.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Sunoco LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 Partners LP 1.01% -1.95% -1.79% 1.41% -1.97% 18.26% Sunoco LP 2.29% -1.72% 0.33% 6.54% 12.09% 11.47%

For the past year Phillips 66 Partners LP has stronger performance than Sunoco LP

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sunoco LP.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.