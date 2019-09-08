Comparing of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 98.67 N/A 4.52 1.73 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 540.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.