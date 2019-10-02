Comparing of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73 Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 236,614,494.24% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 143,224,699.83% 0% -40%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 321.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.