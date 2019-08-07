Comparing of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|163.60
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|9.76
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 54.70% and its average price target is $14.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
