Comparing of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 163.60 N/A 4.52 1.73 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 9.76 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 54.70% and its average price target is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.