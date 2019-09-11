Comparing of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 126.15 N/A 4.52 1.73 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 226.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.