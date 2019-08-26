Comparing of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 107.05 N/A 4.52 1.73 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.