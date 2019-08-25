Comparing of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 107.05 N/A 4.52 1.73 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 67.7% respectively. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.