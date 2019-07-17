Comparing of PG&E Corporation (PCG) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

We will be comparing the differences between PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 18 0.58 N/A -13.81 0.00 WEC Energy Group Inc. 78 3.53 N/A 3.44 23.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

PG&E Corporation’s current beta is -0.15 and it happens to be 115.00% less volatile than S&P 500. WEC Energy Group Inc. has a 0.16 beta and it is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PG&E Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, WEC Energy Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. PG&E Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PG&E Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 0 5 1 2.17 WEC Energy Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

PG&E Corporation has an average price target of $21.5, and a 16.53% upside potential. Meanwhile, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $80.25, while its potential downside is -7.65%. Based on the results delivered earlier, PG&E Corporation is looking more favorable than WEC Energy Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PG&E Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.6% and 77.2%. 0.21% are PG&E Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -10.86% -23.86% 18.74% -54.76% -58.22% -23.96% WEC Energy Group Inc. 2.89% 2.52% 7.36% 13.77% 28.83% 14.99%

For the past year PG&E Corporation has -23.96% weaker performance while WEC Energy Group Inc. has 14.99% stronger performance.

Summary

WEC Energy Group Inc. beats PG&E Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.