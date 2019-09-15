Comparing of PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and Its Rivals

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PFSweb Inc. has 61.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand PFSweb Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has PFSweb Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.80% 0.50% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PFSweb Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. N/A 4 118.71 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

PFSweb Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PFSweb Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.11 2.64

With average target price of $10, PFSweb Inc. has a potential upside of 281.68%. The peers have a potential upside of 94.87%. Given PFSweb Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PFSweb Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PFSweb Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend while PFSweb Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, PFSweb Inc.’s peers have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that PFSweb Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PFSweb Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

PFSweb Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PFSweb Inc.’s competitors beat PFSweb Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.