Comparing of PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

As Business Services companies, PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 5 0.19 N/A 0.03 118.71 Genpact Limited 36 2.39 N/A 1.47 26.92

In table 1 we can see PFSweb Inc. and Genpact Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genpact Limited has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PFSweb Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Genpact Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PFSweb Inc. and Genpact Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Genpact Limited’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. Its rival Genpact Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Genpact Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PFSweb Inc. and Genpact Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67

PFSweb Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, and a 303.23% upside potential. Genpact Limited on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 9.60% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that PFSweb Inc. appears more favorable than Genpact Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of PFSweb Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of Genpact Limited are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are PFSweb Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Genpact Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -28.27% weaker performance while Genpact Limited has 47.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats PFSweb Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.