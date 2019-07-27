Comparing of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pfizer Inc. has 76.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pfizer Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Pfizer Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer Inc. 0.00% 34.70% 14.50% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Pfizer Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer Inc. N/A 42 22.79 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Pfizer Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pfizer Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

With average target price of $50.25, Pfizer Inc. has a potential upside of 16.62%. The potential upside of the rivals is 59.85%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Pfizer Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pfizer Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfizer Inc. 0.49% -2.23% -1.32% -7.07% 14.75% -5.73% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Pfizer Inc. had bearish trend while Pfizer Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfizer Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, Pfizer Inc.’s peers have 2.77 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pfizer Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfizer Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Pfizer Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Pfizer Inc.’s peers are 8.48% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Pfizer Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Pfizer Inc.’s rivals beat Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.