Comparing of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 9.15 N/A -1.44 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pfenex Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.75 beta, while its volatility is 175.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pfenex Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 646.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.