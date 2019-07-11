Comparing of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We are contrasting Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 9.13 N/A -1.44 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.75 beta, while its volatility is 175.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 35.2% respectively. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.