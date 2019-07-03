Comparing of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pfenex Inc. has 81.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pfenex Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.10% -32.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pfenex Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pfenex Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pfenex Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.75 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 175.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Pfenex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pfenex Inc.’s competitors beat Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.