Comparing of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 11.25 N/A -1.09 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.72 which is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 182.49% and its consensus target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 1.6%. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.