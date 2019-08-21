Comparing of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|11.25
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.29 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.72 which is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 182.49% and its consensus target price is $40.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 1.6%. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
