Comparing of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16 0.00 N/A 0.89 15.95 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 10 1.09 N/A -2.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

The upside potential is 29.95% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras with consensus price target of $21. Competitively Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has an average price target of $9.13, with potential upside of 15.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras looks more robust than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.9% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares and 0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.21% -5.73% -12.92% -4.68% -14.11% 8.84% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 5.66% -15.2% 1.89% -33.86% -48.84% 2.86%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has stronger performance than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats on 8 of the 10 factors Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.