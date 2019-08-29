Comparing of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

We will be comparing the differences between PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. 31 1.45 N/A 0.20 175.59 Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PetIQ Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6% Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -169% -127.6%

Liquidity

PetIQ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evoke Pharma Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Evoke Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PetIQ Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PetIQ Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PetIQ Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.52% and an $39 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PetIQ Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.46% of PetIQ Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89% Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71%

For the past year PetIQ Inc. had bullish trend while Evoke Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PetIQ Inc. beats Evoke Pharma Inc.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.