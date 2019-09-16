Comparing of Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 23 0.98 N/A 0.43 53.76 Science Applications International Corporation 80 0.87 N/A 2.97 28.77

Table 1 demonstrates Perspecta Inc. and Science Applications International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Science Applications International Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Perspecta Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Perspecta Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2% Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Perspecta Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Science Applications International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Science Applications International Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Perspecta Inc. and Science Applications International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$20 is Perspecta Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -24.10%. Competitively the average price target of Science Applications International Corporation is $83.33, which is potential -1.09% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Science Applications International Corporation is looking more favorable than Perspecta Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.7% of Science Applications International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Perspecta Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Science Applications International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02%

For the past year Perspecta Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Science Applications International Corporation.

Summary

Science Applications International Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Perspecta Inc.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.