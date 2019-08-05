Comparing of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

This is a contrast between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 23 9.91 N/A -0.71 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 89.75% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.