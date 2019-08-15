Comparing of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 8.84 N/A -0.71 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Personalis Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average target price is $127.67, while its potential upside is 60.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 0%. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.