Comparing of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

We are contrasting Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 10.64 N/A -0.71 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.