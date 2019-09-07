Comparing of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Personalis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Personalis Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.