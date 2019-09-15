Comparing of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is a contrast between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 9.52 N/A -0.71 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Personalis Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 13.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.