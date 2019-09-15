Comparing of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is a contrast between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|21
|9.52
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Personalis Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Personalis Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 13.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
