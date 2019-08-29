Comparing of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.09 N/A -0.71 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.07 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 752.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.