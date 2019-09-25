Comparing of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 20 9.34 N/A -0.71 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1112.15 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Personalis Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 149.11% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Personalis Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.