Comparing of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) and Its Competitors

As Drug Related Products company, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perrigo Company plc has 89.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 46.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Perrigo Company plc has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 19.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Perrigo Company plc and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo Company plc 0.00% 2.00% 1.00% Industry Average 3.36% 15.30% 11.20%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Perrigo Company plc and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo Company plc N/A 48 64.53 Industry Average 77.23M 2.30B 29.09

Perrigo Company plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Perrigo Company plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo Company plc 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 0.00 4.00 1.00 2.20

Perrigo Company plc presently has an average target price of $61.4, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. The competitors have a potential upside of 155.01%. Perrigo Company plc’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Perrigo Company plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perrigo Company plc -2% 11.38% 11.29% 17.16% -32.61% 39.38% Industry Average 6.41% 8.86% 11.29% 25.93% 0.00% 21.62%

For the past year Perrigo Company plc’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Perrigo Company plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Perrigo Company plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.58 and has 2.85 Quick Ratio. Perrigo Company plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perrigo Company plc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Perrigo Company plc is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Perrigo Company plc’s competitors’ beta is 0.65 which is 34.67% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Perrigo Company plc does not pay a dividend.

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services; and generic pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, mass merchandise chains, wholesalers, pharmacies, drug and grocery stores, para pharmacies, and hospitals, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force and pharmacists in North America, Europe, Australia, Israel, China, and Latin America. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.