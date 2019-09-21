Comparing of PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

We will be comparing the differences between PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 7.28 N/A 1.45 5.43 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 10.38 N/A 3.92 0.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PEDEVCO Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PEDEVCO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust and PEDEVCO Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 0.5%. Insiders held roughly 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has weaker performance than PEDEVCO Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors PEDEVCO Corp. beats PermRock Royalty Trust.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.