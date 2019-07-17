Comparing of PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 9 6.49 N/A 1.28 6.63 Halliburton Company 28 0.82 N/A 1.96 13.07

In table 1 we can see PermRock Royalty Trust and Halliburton Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Halliburton Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PermRock Royalty Trust. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PermRock Royalty Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Halliburton Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Halliburton Company 0.00% 19.1% 6.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and Halliburton Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Halliburton Company 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Halliburton Company’s potential upside is 57.71% and its consensus price target is $35.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PermRock Royalty Trust and Halliburton Company are owned by institutional investors at 56.3% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders owned 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Halliburton Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41% Halliburton Company -3.43% -18.22% -18.5% -26.84% -51.26% -3.72%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Halliburton Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Halliburton Company beats PermRock Royalty Trust.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.