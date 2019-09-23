Comparing of Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

We will be comparing the differences between Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.93 N/A 0.40 6.43 Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.18 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Rattler Midstream LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Permianville Royalty Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and Rattler Midstream LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

On the other hand, Rattler Midstream LP’s potential upside is 21.55% and its consensus price target is $22.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Rattler Midstream LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 32.6%. Insiders owned roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 3% are Rattler Midstream LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has 35.11% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.