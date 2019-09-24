Comparing of Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 7.03 N/A 0.40 6.43 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Permianville Royalty Trust and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Permianville Royalty Trust and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% are Permianville Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Permianville Royalty Trust beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.