Comparing of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

We are contrasting Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 9.07 N/A 0.66 9.65 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.49 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Enservco Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81% -14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s beta is 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Enservco Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 37.5%. 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.55% of Enservco Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14% Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Enservco Corporation.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors Enservco Corporation.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.