Comparing of PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

This is a contrast between PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 92 3.79 N/A 2.20 40.05 Natera Inc. 19 6.81 N/A -2.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights PerkinElmer Inc. and Natera Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PerkinElmer Inc. and Natera Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1% Natera Inc. 0.00% -913.9% -59.9%

Volatility & Risk

PerkinElmer Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Natera Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PerkinElmer Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Natera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Natera Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. and Natera Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Natera Inc.’s potential downside is -1.29% and its consensus target price is $25.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PerkinElmer Inc. and Natera Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.7% and 86.9%. 0.9% are PerkinElmer Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Natera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -5.81% -11.37% -6.25% 3.35% 15.34% 11.92% Natera Inc. 27.83% 14.15% 49.64% 37.8% 101.83% 65.83%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. has weaker performance than Natera Inc.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Natera Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.