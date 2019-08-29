Comparing of PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) and Its Competitors

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PerkinElmer Inc. has 97.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PerkinElmer Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has PerkinElmer Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.60% 4.10% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PerkinElmer Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. N/A 92 39.23 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

PerkinElmer Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio PerkinElmer Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.52 2.77

PerkinElmer Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $101, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. The potential upside of the peers is 46.78%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, PerkinElmer Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PerkinElmer Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. has weaker performance than PerkinElmer Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

PerkinElmer Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, PerkinElmer Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. PerkinElmer Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PerkinElmer Inc.

Risk & Volatility

PerkinElmer Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PerkinElmer Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PerkinElmer Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.