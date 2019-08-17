Comparing of Perficient Inc. (PRFT) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

This is a contrast between Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 31 2.19 N/A 0.81 42.29 International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.52 N/A 11.99 12.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. International Business Machines Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Perficient Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Perficient Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Perficient Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Perficient Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor International Business Machines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Perficient Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than International Business Machines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Perficient Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Perficient Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.03% and an $36.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of International Business Machines Corporation is $158.56, which is potential 18.54% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, International Business Machines Corporation is looking more favorable than Perficient Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perficient Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 58.4% respectively. Perficient Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 0.1% are International Business Machines Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41%

For the past year Perficient Inc. has stronger performance than International Business Machines Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors International Business Machines Corporation beats Perficient Inc.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.