Comparing of People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) and Its Rivals

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

People’s Utah Bancorp has 37.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 63.22% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.08% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have People’s Utah Bancorp and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s Utah Bancorp 0.00% 11.10% 1.40% Industry Average 28.09% 12.14% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares People’s Utah Bancorp and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio People’s Utah Bancorp N/A 29 13.63 Industry Average 3.62B 12.89B 13.36

People’s Utah Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio People’s Utah Bancorp is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for People’s Utah Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s Utah Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.58 2.10 2.32

The peers have a potential upside of 52.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of People’s Utah Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s Utah Bancorp 4.78% 8.69% 4.93% -9.34% -8.78% -0.46% Industry Average 2.02% 2.63% 4.14% 7.64% 14.15% 11.78%

For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp has -0.46% weaker performance while People’s Utah Bancorp’s competitors have 11.78% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

People’s Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, People’s Utah Bancorp’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 8.06% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

People’s Utah Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

People’s Utah Bancorp’s peers beat People’s Utah Bancorp on 4 of the 5 factors.