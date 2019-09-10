Comparing of People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) and Its Peers

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of People’s Utah Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have People’s Utah Bancorp and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s Utah Bancorp 0.00% 14.20% 1.80% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting People’s Utah Bancorp and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio People’s Utah Bancorp N/A 28 13.59 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

People’s Utah Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for People’s Utah Bancorp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s Utah Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.36 1.83 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 35.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of People’s Utah Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s Utah Bancorp 3.48% 0.83% 7.68% 3.06% -15.01% 0.5% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp has weaker performance than People’s Utah Bancorp’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

People’s Utah Bancorp is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, People’s Utah Bancorp’s rivals’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

People’s Utah Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

People’s Utah Bancorp’s peers beat People’s Utah Bancorp on 6 of the 5 factors.