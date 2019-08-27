Comparing of People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) and Its Rivals

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

People’s United Financial Inc. has 78.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have People’s United Financial Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.60% 1.00% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares People’s United Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. N/A 17 12.86 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

People’s United Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio People’s United Financial Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for People’s United Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of People’s United Financial Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. has weaker performance than People’s United Financial Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that People’s United Financial Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, People’s United Financial Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

People’s United Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors People’s United Financial Inc.’s rivals beat People’s United Financial Inc.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.