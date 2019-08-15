Comparing of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|44
|3.80
|N/A
|3.60
|13.42
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|34
|4.17
|N/A
|2.46
|13.53
In table 1 we can see Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is presently more affordable than Arrow Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.1%
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|13.6%
|1.2%
Volatility and Risk
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Arrow Financial Corporation’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 41.5% respectively. About 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|6.8%
|8.72%
|11.32%
|16.61%
|5.7%
|9.8%
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|-2.03%
|-3.59%
|-0.57%
|4.89%
|-11.82%
|3.87%
For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. has stronger performance than Arrow Financial Corporation
