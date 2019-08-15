Comparing of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 3.80 N/A 3.60 13.42 Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.17 N/A 2.46 13.53

In table 1 we can see Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is presently more affordable than Arrow Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Arrow Financial Corporation’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 41.5% respectively. About 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. has stronger performance than Arrow Financial Corporation