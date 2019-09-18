Comparing of Penumbra Inc. (PEN) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra Inc. 150 10.54 N/A 0.27 618.45 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 14.11 N/A -0.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Penumbra Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Penumbra Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

6.1 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penumbra Inc. Its rival Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Penumbra Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Penumbra Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 4.5%. Penumbra Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 1.5% are Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year Penumbra Inc. has stronger performance than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Summary

Penumbra Inc. beats Predictive Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.