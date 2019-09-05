Comparing of Penumbra Inc. (PEN) and Its Competitors

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Penumbra Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Penumbra Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Penumbra Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.80% 2.30% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Penumbra Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra Inc. N/A 150 618.45 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Penumbra Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Penumbra Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Penumbra Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.24 2.46 2.72

$140 is the consensus price target of Penumbra Inc., with a potential upside of 0.53%. The potential upside of the peers is 35.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Penumbra Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Penumbra Inc. has weaker performance than Penumbra Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penumbra Inc. are 6.1 and 4.3. Competitively, Penumbra Inc.’s peers have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Penumbra Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penumbra Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. In other hand, Penumbra Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Penumbra Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Penumbra Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.